Savannah mayor: ‘40,000 people are without power’ despite storm subsiding

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Savannah, Georgia Mayor Van Johnson on Idalia’s impact on the city as well as what resources and aid he estimates the residents will need to recover.

August 30, 2023

