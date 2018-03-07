Transcript for Seattle authorities preparing to clear out homeless camp

It's been 86 days since the tents went up the quarter has been swept twice and years and syndicate. Used to be cleared out Marat they promised me. No we haven't been promised anything. City policy states each person must be offered shelter space before their possessions are bagged and stored but they're under no obligation to accept it. No so. We haven't been promised anything. But last week to campers Melissa burns and her husband who refused offers of shelter. We're promised and got two plane tickets at taxpayer expense to stay with friends in Kansas a confirmed resident says the city. Even got a right to the airport from the city's navigation team. We can just give them some assistance today. It'll keep them out of our shelter system out coupon out of tents and out of vehicles. And that's the intent of the ticket says the mayor part of the city's effort called diversion. An offer of help intended to prevent someone from becoming homeless or entering the city's costly homeless housing program. And she has other ideas. The plane tickets of the train tickets home are just one part of diversion sometimes. Yeah offer around two months' rent sometimes it's to pay the car bills the thing that is got a tip them over and homelessness if we can help be Smart about that. We'll have fewer people following the end homelessness but can't. Fish is upset over something simpler. First thing passes were cell so so he says following weeks of contact outreach workers have yet to send someone who knows American sign language. To answer questions for his friend. Whose depth I don't know of the shelters going to be right wars news. But it worked with and scarier place catfish would take a ticket home to the midwest where he's from he hasn't been offered.

