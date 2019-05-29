Transcript for Severe storms rip through Northeast

And on the East Coast a possible tornado touched down and stay and hope New Jersey. Thankfully there were no injuries but no doubt very destructive so I wanna go that even pilgrim who's in stand hope with the latest Eva. You know Everett letting me Valley High School where there was actually an event going on here last night when this weather rolled through you can see the damage. That is left behind these trees uprooted a very large tree right there next event. School side at and trees knocked over all over the place crews are already out there trying to clean up. Clear out this mess you can see they've. Chopped up this tree here but when a major issues they're facing this morning. Is this right here these power lines are down and if you look down the street you can actually see power lines down. All the way down the street is well as trees. And debris so at this point they're trying to get all of that debris cleared up so they can get is power lines. That's got the people in this area with out power at this time they are hoping to get this power turned back on as soon as possible Kimberly. Indeed obviously lots of work to do.

