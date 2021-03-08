'Smokenado' footage captured as fire burns in Alabama

Incredible footage of a "smokenado" that formed in Burnsville, Alabama, was captured as a fire burned near the National Salvage and Services Corporation.
0:28 | 08/03/21

Transcript for 'Smokenado' footage captured as fire burns in Alabama
