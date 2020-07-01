Transcript for Spotted Pig restaurant owner agrees to $240,000 settlement

He spotted pig restaurant for Ken Freedman has agreed to pace a six figure settlement after several employees complain about workplace misconduct. The New York State attorney general Letitia James made the announcement two years after several sexual harassment allegations according to the AG's office. The restaurant subjected female employees to severe harassment and sexual advances by Friedman. And former partner Mario but tolley settlement awards to a for 40000 dollars for eleven former employees.

