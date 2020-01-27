Transcript for Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing

Now over to breaking news. Is an autopsy today to determine if a body found in New Jersey is that of missing woman. Stephanie pars a body was discovered in a wooded area off route nine in old bridge yesterday afternoon. The location was not far from where search teams. Have been looking for pars who disappeared on October 30. Ours is ex boyfriend John Oz building was considered a person of interest he died by suicide less than a month. After she disappeared.

