Transcript for Stolen ambulance crashes into bay after police chase

An out to a wild police chase of a stolen ambulance across several counties in Western New York took a look. Begin with was taken from a local hospital police pursued that vehicle for over a hundred miles before it crashed into a lake near watch Chester. And one witness describing the scene and so real you concede they're loading as boaters are right to check on and driver. It took crews more than an hour just to give the implants out of that water the suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending.

