Transcript for New storm system brings snow to Seattle

I'm only stole in Seattle although today it may look a little bit more like Chicago or the midwest not only do we had snow we have pretty strong winds as well lower base of queen and here this is why the snow is so treacherous in an area like Seattle we have so many pills. This city buses are on their snow routes this morning this hill itself. Closed because we can count at least Tuesday announced just a couple of minutes ago we had Seattle police. Parked at the basin that they move their own cars because as you work you way up the hill you can see those were early I tire lines from some of the cars that have made their way down here they were worried that. Those cars might actually hit them the good news is at least here nobody has been injured. But this is what we're seeing all across Seattle in some areas up to nine even ten inches of snow overnight. And it really hasn't let up for several hours some areas under winter weather advisories and alerts through. The rest of the day. So this is the condition that we're going to be dealing with at least for the next couple of hours. A lot of snow and highs as Seattle drivers really are not used to. The first real winter blast that we have seen it all season long. For ABC news live I'm Lee stole.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.