Is the surge in prices temporary or here to stay?

More
ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the rising prices for consumers as the economy reopens, and the debate among economists and policymakers on whether higher inflation is temporary.
6:31 | 06/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Is the surge in prices temporary or here to stay?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:31","description":"ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on the rising prices for consumers as the economy reopens, and the debate among economists and policymakers on whether higher inflation is temporary.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78327313","title":"Is the surge in prices temporary or here to stay? ","url":"/US/video/surge-prices-temporary-stay-78327313"}