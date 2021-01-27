Transcript for Survivors share stories on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Kidd is it is a special day full remembering though this is remembering. Another dark chapter in the world's history in this is an admitted today as the international holocaust remembrance day. Decades later some holocaust survivors are now getting their shops spent potentially life saving vaccine for them. After having seen so much in their lives and their sharing their experiences. With us if you want to listen. One they're reason. That aggregating the vaccine did this to be able to continue to share my story in approval of three UK that it's just a leaky. It's her real trade today. Very happy man. Because I can't keep from day this second. Fast he was shocked it's clear from day. The same day you'll remember. Get this day we may yeah yeah we've gone to go. We moved to. And you make sure it's. We hate survived. Should never had forecast called for kids but because we head and won't write a song form give. Paul Linden desks Kate clone. I've got my place. Call will be combined team vaccine to recent goal and I you know forwards. You can't see my second dose next week. Why many think is important for all. Hold past survive it he can't think Colby nineteen vaccine. Sums up to life movie OK yeah that's. Just gonna its all possible policy sort of violence Sullivan. Please move me. Remembering the Holocaust today those survivors. Getting their Colvin shots survivors not in the natural disaster but about human. One we thank all of them for sharing their stories.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.