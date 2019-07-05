Transcript for Suspect arrested in murder of on-duty police officer

A suspect was arrested last night in the murder of an on duty police officer in Mississippi. He was gunned down in front of his police station so I wanna go to Steve those in summing who's in Atlanta with more. Steve. Kimberly Biloxi police have arrested nineteen year old Darien Atkinson he is the suspect. In the shooting of a police officer Sunday night. Right outside the Biloxi police headquarters. Officer Robert the key thing was gunned down in the parking lot he was shot multiple times. On surveillance video you've seen. A young man in a Red Hat walked into the police station police say that is their suspect who walked into the police station. Before the shooting happened they're not sure if the attack was random or targeted but to give you. Some idea of this suspect state of mind as he was brought into that same police station taken into custody last night. He had a grin on his face. And mumbled some words he was spotted by a Biloxi police officer who was going home from work last night spotted in another city north of Biloxi. That city made the arrest he was brought back of course to that police officer he will be charged with murder and murdering of a police officer. This officer who died was a 24 year veteran of the force he also. Won a medal of valor for helping rescue four children during Katrina he was an air force veteran. Who loved working the night shift according to his friends and was set to retire this year police say they are doing everything they can now to support his plan. Kimberly. Yes Steve it says sad story thank you for the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.