Transcript for Suspected Virginia Beach shooter used legally-bought gun suppressor

New information overnight about Friday's shooting massacre in Virginia Beach police say the so called silent sir and the guns used by the shooter or bought legally. They say it's unclear if the silence or had any impact on the death stole. Twelve people were killed. The suspect emailed a letter of resignation before the Rampage he said it was a pleasure to serve the city. And said he was leaving due to quote personal reasons but he would not elaborate. He died in a shootout with police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.