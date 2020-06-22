Transcript for Teen activists mobilize massive Black Lives Matter protest through social media

Back now with the spotlight on the young girls from Nashville who are shaking things up, meeting on Twitter and then forming the group teens 4 equality to fight racism. The first in our young changemakers series. Hi, my name is Kennedy green. My name Emma Smith. My name is jade fuller. My name is nya Collins. When George Floyd died I was like, again, are we going to have to protest again that we protested a couple months back How many people got killed by police officers that people don't know about? It's not surprising anymore because it's become such a norm in America and I realize that this is something that doesn't really surprise me anymore. I didn't know what to say. I was like, wow, again. You can't help you who are and the way you born. It doesn't make your mindset any different. What inspired to start attend ING protests was, jade is one of my best friends and she was attending. I decided to protest to see all the people around me who want change like me. Me and jade were like, this can't be the end. She decided to also help organize a protest. That's when I joined. We found it online. We are 14, 15 and 16. We promoted our protest. Then we asked for donations, like water and food. We brought tents and tables. Got medics. We got legal help in case anything happened. We got first aid and we also got masks, because, you know Corona. We just planned, to have all these things. We expected 800 to 1,000. To even see 800-plus people there it was mind-boggling. I was like, we did this? More than 70 people came. It's amazing. Since we are the future we want to change this system right now and make it equal for everybody before we become adults. The fact that we're so close now is because we're also passionate on things. How we met was over Twitter. We weren't friends before this protest. When I got added from this group chat, I didn't know I was going to be helping planning. You can make a difference. If you're all fighting for the same cause, a community can come together in unity to make change. We can all learn from those girls, teens 4 equality. Powerful and inspirational.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.