Texas attorney general threatens action after judge grants woman’s abortion

Senior national policy reporter Anne Flaherty and ABC News legal contributor Channa Lloyd speak on the Texas attorney general pushing back on a judge’s ruling to allow a woman to get an abortion.

December 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live