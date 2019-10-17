Transcript for Thousands of Chicago teachers go on strike

Lorena dozens of striking teachers are prowling outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters to demand that they call it fair contract. More than 25000 union members officially walked off the job today. This led to classes being canceled for more than 300000 students and teachers want better pay and benefits smaller class sizes. More teacher preparation time. School district says it's offering a 16%. Pay raise over the next high and here.

