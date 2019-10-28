Time-lapse of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

More
Time-lapse video shows the intense progression of California's Kincade Fire near Geyser Peak in Sonoma County, which has been burning for days.
0:57 | 10/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
And. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Time-lapse video shows the intense progression of California's Kincade Fire near Geyser Peak in Sonoma County, which has been burning for days.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66584833","title":"Time-lapse of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-kincade-fire-sonoma-county-66584833"}