Transcript for Trial begins for Chicago officer accused of killing Laquan McDonald

Happens to show. The news here we saw a her for his life and others. And he acted within history. The story in this case. Is a story. Written. Directed. And orchestrated. By one purpose. And walked out. What is important are admirals it is what city you thought they. Par proposal from. Staten. Rules. You want to weigh these guys or. Its own war. He's spears takes old rules. Rick goes way we're donuts. Now it's slower pace and mixed up. The night we're here today that the defendant is shocked want to. Sixteen times. When was completely. Under. When it that is starting shooting. Kwame was walking important chain link fence and a vacant lot. Surrounded by five. Squads. Intend. Fully. She called news. Jason any he's charged with first degree murder. And sixteen. Hours. A day Adam fire. In addition. It's not a single. Shot. Was necessary. Just. And I noticed he really want this night this is three inch blade. Right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.