-
Now Playing: Which states vote on ‘mini Super Tuesday’
-
Now Playing: University of Washington opens drive-thru coronavirus testing
-
Now Playing: EMT saves neighbors from deadly tornado using makeshift triage center
-
Now Playing: Houston day care center closes after 5-year-old mysteriously dies
-
Now Playing: Flash flooding, mudslides threat for California
-
Now Playing: WNBA star Maya Moore helps free man behind bars
-
Now Playing: How to reduce germ risks at home
-
Now Playing: Surgeon General details latest on coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship docks as thousands are tested for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Trump’s economic relief proposal as stocks plummet
-
Now Playing: More states of emergency in the US as cases climb in New York
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Nick Offerman dishes on where he and his wife host their podcast
-
Now Playing: Investigators release report on crash that grounded Boeing's 737 Max
-
Now Playing: Sanders double downs on his medicare-for-all plan as the coronavirus spreads
-
Now Playing: Biden and Sanders take on Trump for his handling of COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Mar. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 is impacting the economy
-
Now Playing: Epidemiologist discusses how COVID-19 is spreading
-
Now Playing: Several members of Congress under self-quarantine
-
Now Playing: At least 21 people on board the Grand Princess test positive for COVID-19