Transcript for University of Washington opens drive-thru coronavirus testing

They stay in their cars to roll down their window in and we swapped them. It's a creative way to get a nose swab without the patient's ever stepping foot into a hospital or clinic. If you put somebody in the clinic from Akron Akron to perhaps be closed for certain amount of time and then cleaned thoroughly. But here you can really get people moving through quickly and you can assure that there's good revelations about our staff are protected. Infectious disease doctor Seth Cohen says. This model of testing could reduce the risk of contamination. When they're done with this past they've put it in the specimen collection kit Baghdad. And then they change off their personal protective equipment and wash their hands. You Doug medicine completed 500 test total on Sunday alone with the capacity for more. These are done not just for you dead patients but for other local hospitals as well. What we've learned from viruses. Like. Stars. And other corona viruses is that they can really rapidly disseminate through a hospital and cripple a health care workforce. People we talked do hope that testing as readily available to anyone who needs it. Narrowly edged king stopped fearing give people peace of mind.

