US details which weapons, ammunition it's sending to Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will be sending over 600 "Stinger" anti-aircraft missiles, 200 grenade launchers, five helicopters, and three boats to Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live