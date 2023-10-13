US police departments brace for potential violence during 'Day of Rage'

ABC News contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett joins ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo to break down how law enforcement is ramping up security.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live