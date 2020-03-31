-
Now Playing: Residents in New York watch as Navy ship Comfort arrives
-
Now Playing: Cabin fever: Survival tips for parents
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: US surgeon general names Chicago as a COVID-19 'emerging hotspot'
-
Now Playing: Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Health care workers thank cleaning staff with round of applause
-
Now Playing: Colton Underwood opens up about his recovery after contracting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New York charity donates supplies to first responders
-
Now Playing: How much sleep do adults actually need?
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000 people
-
Now Playing: Growing death toll among healthcare workers
-
Now Playing: Authorities take actions to enforce quarantine orders
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on whether general public should wear masks for coronavirus: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Health care workers on frontlines of coronavirus fighting sickness themselves: Part 1
-
Now Playing: New York first responders hit hard
-
Now Playing: During COVID-19 crisis, small messages of hope
-
Now Playing: Jon Bon Jovi, Harry Connick Jr, other stars lend their voices to COVID-19 causes
-
Now Playing: During COVID-19 crisis, some patients who need surgery must wait