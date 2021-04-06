Transcript for New vaccination sites and incentives across NYC

Students will be a able to get Kobe vaccines at certain New York City public schools mobile pop up vaccination sites will debut at four schools in the Bronx they're for students ages twelve. To seventeen the initiative will spend the Five Boroughs. In the coming weeks. New York City expanding its vaccine out reached. Two and nightlife hot spots of mold vaccination bus will begin stopping hit bars clubs in downtown Brooklyn in Greenwich Village. The boost vaccine rates among young adults vaccines will be available to patrons 25 years and younger. And you pop of vaccinations that is opening today at Belmont park on Long Island and here's incentive for racing fans those who get vaccinated at the park. Well received general admission tickets to next year's running of the Belmont Stakes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.