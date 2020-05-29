Transcript for Victim of Long Island murders identified

Police in Suffolk County today releasing the identity of a victim in that infamous ghoul go beach murders police say Valerie Mac. Is the name of the victim previously called Jane doe number six she disappeared at 2000. And parts of her remains were discovered in two different locations eleven years apart his eye witness to supporter dollar miles. Two dame we are announcing that Jane doe number six has been positively identified. As Valerie Mac has been twenty years since the family of Valerie Mac. Has seen her smile are hurt her laugh. But now knowing her fate as one of the escort to as a victim. Gil go beach murderous brings a whole new set of unknowns she was working as an escort in Philadelphia at the time of her disappearance and also username. Melissa Taylor the 24 year old was last seen in the spring of 2000. About a hundred miles away from Philly in November of that year. The partial remains of a woman were found in manner bell more than ten years later more remains were discovered. And Gil go beach state park in April 2011. That's when it remains a five other victims were found working together whether federal partners. We have been utilizing a scientific technique called genetic genealogy advances in technology have been the best tool in the case of the suspected serial killer or killers that has perplexed law enforcement since the discovery of multiple bodies ten years ago. Mac was ultimately identified when investigators used data from DNA web sites like 23 me to track her family down. Interviews were conducted with potential relatives who provided investigators with additional DNA samples. Which are processed. And analyzed leading us to determine the deceased woman's identity. Then next balance on her sister Valerie mother. She now deceased the positive I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.