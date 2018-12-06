Video captures bear opening van doors

More
She and her cubs broke into the vehicle in Old Forge, New York.
1:51 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video captures bear opening van doors
Pack. A do you yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55845565,"title":"Video captures bear opening van doors","duration":"1:51","description":"She and her cubs broke into the vehicle in Old Forge, New York.","url":"/US/video/video-captures-bear-opening-van-doors-55845565","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.