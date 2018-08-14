Video of man slapping hippo at LA Zoo prompts investigation

Video of a man climbing over the fence of a hippo's enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo and slapping one of the females on its rear end surfaced on Twitter, prompting an investigation from the LAPD.
0:26 | 08/14/18

Transcript for Video of man slapping hippo at LA Zoo prompts investigation
Bizarre moment caught on camera at the Los Angeles zoo Stapp what you don't check this out police now looking for the man who. Spank the hippo that's not a euphemism expect a hippo. I meant to be seen creeping into the hippo and closure creeping the emphasis fair smacking they have well before then running off and giving a thumbs up. Weird sue officials say it was a potentially dangerous situation as opposed kill more people than lions do in Africa.

