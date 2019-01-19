Video of teens taunting Native Americans widely condemned

More
The behavior of a group of dozens of teenagers from an all-male Catholic school prompted condemnation from state officials and their own school.
0:58 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video of teens taunting Native Americans widely condemned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60500093,"title":"Video of teens taunting Native Americans widely condemned ","duration":"0:58","description":"The behavior of a group of dozens of teenagers from an all-male Catholic school prompted condemnation from state officials and their own school.","url":"/US/video/video-teens-taunting-native-americans-widely-condemned-60500093","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.