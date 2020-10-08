Transcript for Violence erupts in Chicago after night of protests

We turn out to Chicago where violent protests erupted early this morning hundred swept through the magnificent mile an upscale shopping district there as you know looting stores and clashing with police. Videos on social media showing crowds breaking windows and entering luxury retailers and demonstrators even exchanged gunfire with police at one point. Alex president Chicago and Alex what's the latest from police right now. Hey aerial just some really jarring images coming out of Michigan avenue now we still have a lot of unanswered questions but as you mentioned this is. Sort of an upscale luxury area lined with these luxury stores that neighborhood in that area also mostly. Affluent atop the Gold Coast and authorities say this all happened it started at about midnight they say hundreds of looters moved into the Michigan avenue area and started shattering. Windows too many of these business is stealing the merchandise and in many cases. Feeling their cars with the merchandise and taking off authorities say this was so well coordinated that he seemed other cars and sort of a caravan of looters were coming through the area in stealing merchandise this all went on for several hours started about midnight authorities say it wasn't about three or 4 in the morning. That they were able to get things mostly under control there were also reports of shots are fired up. Police officers authorities say no officers were struck out several of those looters who were arrested for to at this point we still. Just don't really know what triggered all of this but as you might imagine aerial just a lot of them. Unrest in an easy ness is seeing this unfolding here in downtown Chicago. Absolutely Alan since it's scary to see that flare up there thank you for monitoring the latest we appreciate it.

