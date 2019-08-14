'Wedding crasher' on the loose in Texas

A wedding goer has been sneaking in and cashing out at weddings in Texas, authorities say.
Transcript for 'Wedding crasher' on the loose in Texas
And Texas authorities are searching for a woman they're calling a serial wedding crashed her she's accuse of stealing from at least half a dozen weddings. Police say surveillance images show her buying items in stores with gift cards that she stole from a weddings. Newlyweds say this real life crash hurt turned their special day into a nightmare. Weaned off her shirt. She stole at 200 dollar gift card in antique its cities and it was a little bit. Not all the victims retain the received so it's can be difficult and actually. Tracking everything that was stolen. Police are asking for the public's help tracking it down the woman they do have some clear images and they promised a nice reception. In jail.

