Transcript for West Virginia offering incentives to remote workers looking to move

A handful of states and cities are offering incentives in hopes of finding new residents. One of the top destinations. West Virginia ABC's Tenet mountain has more. It's Tina McPherson is on the cost of and he would venture and major life change really excited. Long RS that really think it's just a fourth generation Washingtonian. Her roots are deep Christian you're pulling the mock them moving west. West Virginia that is it's just it's. And Blair's slower life and the cost of living is like. Incredible greet people creatine a stairwell right near the leak. Pictures that is one of nearly 8000 people of applied to a send West Virginia. With the end of the pandemic in sight and the world opening up to remove workers in digital nomads. A handful of states and cities are offering incentives to sweeten the deal and hopes of finding willing city dwellers like McPherson fool pick up. And moon. A state with exceptional beauty but a shrinking population. Less than West Virginia hopes to entice telecommuters to have the resume calls from apple watch out. Debate 121000 dollars along with passes through a variety of outdoor activities four year. That's 101000 dollars divided up and monthly payments for the first year in 2000 dollars at the end of the second all too adult a mystique so war. We have been brawls are now really truth truly proud of their own pong. The funds for the remote worker program through West Virginia University. Block a little while wonderful West Virginia donated by Brad Smith the former CEO of the software company intuit. And his wife a lease Smith a Mountain State native gifting 25 million dollars. The state has the sixth highest poverty rate in the country is fixing percent several points higher than the national average. Would nearly 280000. West Virginians living in the poorest conditions. The goal was sentenced to dismantle general racial poverty by injecting new life and money into the state. Focusing on home buying supporting local businesses and community engagement. It's a bold step. Toward making West Virginia the most attractive stay fit in a nation. But there are major cons of the state is tackling a dual health crisis on related to the curb in nineteen pandemic. The state is at the epicenter of the O Buick epidemic. And it has the most concerning HIV outbreak in the country according to the CDC. Apple watcher region are runs from northern Mississippi and Alabama all the way up to southern New York. There are pros and cons of being a small time I mean. I know everyone here and that's I would definitely call that a trial but locals call West Virginia the heart of apple watcher. Me we come from humble beginnings and a lot of people are still in those humble beginnings. And its. It's all about community here being able lift each other up. Community is exactly was driving people to the warden's go garden market. A social experiment include based nonprofit. Founded by Paul did endure to elevate this little northeastern corner of the state. The program create sustainable businesses around town a market a farm a bakery and a glass blown studio. Lots of times people feel like we found something here but it been here I mean those students the families the history of the town. Yeah and Durham and his husband Donald moved away from DC nearly a decade ago. They're looking for the simple life they found dead in an opportunity to dust off the sleepy town population less than 300. They give it new life. One initiative focusing on war deals youth. We knew that if we had a program back could create opportunities for youth. That we could we could bring something to the table. It teaches you responsibility. And we've got to get here on time this is your job you're supposed to work. And so it's taught me a lot of responsibility I think and I seem not and myself and it makes feel like work and block. Especially for. The warns bill garden market is built around the concept that if you give a man a fish GE's four days. If you teach him how to fish to eat forever. Soon for me is the best way we can communicate across cultures. No matter who you are where you come from food is. Miss. Catalyst for change in for growth and for understanding. Down the road another West Virginia and is using food for change troopers are reassembling the marina. Would 900 dollars in our pocket. She moved to more field with the dream of opening up a restaurant and it was the lies that way I liked this town is I changes place the church as engine and really like to hear. The naturalized citizen from Honduras. As part of a growing Hispanic community the recent census found west Virginia's is one of four cities that suffer a loss and population. But an increase in the Latino population. It took him on May second and what makes king most glad is that people are only the people are hung low because it doesn't matter how they eat. If it's packed here code to set up outside and then eat there and I because they really proposed us. Emory they're bringing her recipes and her culture to these hills. As for the newest west Virginian to embark on the many twists and turns them loose country rose. Nutrition for the shy gift for her new adventure and I do think really it's that people that. I drying you know last Virginia snatches the beauty of the state which it's absolutely stunningly beautiful. Both wild and wonderful today's West Virginia hopes to be an incentive. For those who were CT a change of scenery. Gemma smoking ABC news Washington. I thank you another are plenty of questions about this program one state delegate Danielle walker tells ABC news at a San West Virginia should start with West Virginia. She says more needs to be done to keep people key people in the state and take care of them. When they're there. So let's dig a little deeper here it still remains to be seen whether west Virginia's bet pays off but what do we already know about people have changed where they lived. Gen cocoa chief economist of indeed and co author of the New York Times article how the pandemic did and didn't change where Americans moved. Is here with more on this Jen thanks so much for being here. Your reaction first to Ken is peace do you think there's an opportunity here for places like West Virginia to get a population boost from tell work. I think that pandemic and the increasing role or. Has opted to widen. Chances short lots of people opposite places one in advance what we're. Content. A week where labor forces are dire remotely as well. So I think there are some people and places. We song the pandemic. Is that migration patterns largely followed. A pattern that we saw for the pandemic. Lisa's dad grew continue to grow more horror not trinkets march on leases at suffered prior to the pandemic. Continue to lose more people out there it was mostly continuation of existing. Peso within the underlying forces as you're saying they were there before the pandemic dynamic didn't cure them this article in the New York Times so interest think. Yet that the data that you looked at the change of address requests out of the post office to see how people mood among other things. The top ten list where people migrated to what we're looking out at Hudson, New York Kingston, New York Torrington Connecticut Barnstable town mass. There's some and in some bring you were you tough Pittsfield mass. The north east so. You know what is its Panama City, Florida is in their Aberdeen wash so it did you do you draw some conclusions from that. It's it's not like people moved to Streeter Illinois were my brother lives in a West Virginia they moved very kind of near the major population centers what's happening. This. This trend that we saw during a pandemic. Worst some moves. I want to that new York and services to Bay Area. Especially by people who were living in more extensive neighborhood. Un and some of the places they moved to included. Places where there are a lot of second pro. Am but for the most part on these were shorter distance loops. People who are moving to where they had a second home. Or nearby vacation I don't know maybe just chew a suburb a little far or how. Out where they could get more space inside and outside our rule to work more comfortably from home that's more affordable unleaded people are working from home. They might not need to make that commute every day or even retire obsolete. They can live two hour through their job if the early going and once we even though they would not want to do that commute everyday. But when you look at the cities where where people left in big numbers we did see ended the big ones like San Francisco New York Seattle Boston but we're also seeing. Some small towns like Lake Charles, Louisiana Odessa Texas what do you take away from this list. What small. Out of her reminder about other things happened during the pandemic besides dependent. There was also. Downturn ended the energy industry and that her. Some oil dependent on indoor natural disaster Lake Charles, Louisiana suffer hurricane. Parts of northern California suffered wildfires. We sought beat out migrations from those places as well. During the pandemic. On pop up all challengers to the pandemic created. So jet as more people get vaccinated and then more of us have to go back to the office. Our people returning to these major cities you think this was a temporary accidents. And I think some of that permanent who. Wouldn't seem broad area. But may be a little farther out people who. Might have been working at home all the time during the pandemic and they're gonna switch to a hybrid schedule may be going in two days a week. They can live a little farther from the office could get more space. And stay a little part of downtown. For the most part pandemic does not mean people moving. Up from the the city or suburb editorial you that mountaintop. More than beach. Or that other. Eight Gillick fantasy education I. For the most part even people who are working remotely part of the time. I still need to be within a long commuting distance. Of their office. Even if people can work remotely now. They might want to being near big job market the next and they want to search for a job. So those are all reasons why we are likely to see. People abandoning cities. And it's huge increasing migration. Well my FaceBook mom's group indicates a lot of families are coming back to New York City judge so the FaceBook mom's group that's the data you're up against. Thank you carry coded to see the places that suffered. Now coming back its share is and Togo we so appreciate your time today thank you. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.