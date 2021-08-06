Transcript for Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops

A woman in Wisconsin is accused of fatally poisoning a friend she was caring for which I dropped prosecutors say 37 year old Jesse crow shoe ski. Killed the three unnamed victims are. And the victim three years ago by having her drinking a lethal dose of eye drops during the investigation per share ski changed her story to claim she helped the victim commit suicide and now crushing ski is charged with murder she's also accused of stealing. Nearly 300000. Dollars from the victim.

