Woman shot after dog steps on gun inside pickup truck, police say

More
An Oklahoma woman was shot in the leg after a Labrador retriever stepped on a loaded gun while she and the dog's owner were in a pickup truck waiting for a train to pass.
0:58 | 10/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman shot after dog steps on gun inside pickup truck, police say
This is the first time ever heard of adult human person the bullet entering her white thawing. And speaking quickly apparent Eddie. Yeah yeah. He pulls out of first date is believing herded and uses his belt to stop the blood flow. Officers arrived astounding 44 you'll female in the past that you picked up wrote the gun lying on the seat under the center console without a holster a subordinate whatever your transporting firearms maker especially that there and secure location police say it happened here life. Air era art and art medical emergency. While the pair sat waiting. We'll we'll only through the world food actors who give me. She was into a nearby hospital where the bullet was removed and it's expected to be okay. In Enid forthrightly koco 5 new.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"An Oklahoma woman was shot in the leg after a Labrador retriever stepped on a loaded gun while she and the dog's owner were in a pickup truck waiting for a train to pass.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66118327","title":"Woman shot after dog steps on gun inside pickup truck, police say","url":"/US/video/woman-shot-dog-steps-gun-inside-pickup-truck-66118327"}