Transcript for Woman speaks after being lost in the woods for 2 weeks

Now to that incredible survival story of a hiker in now we rescued after being lost in the woods for seventeen days Amanda Eller is now. Sharing that details of are harrowing ordeal saying she made a critical choice to stay at life. This morning Amanda Hillary is spending this memorial date resting. Did you come down to life and death and I had that she. Pants. I just late. The 35 year old was just released from the hospital after spending more than two weeks lost in a remote who wife forest. Eller says she got lost after going for a short run but she didn't have a phone she didn't have any of those kind of tools. You can easily get our program because everything looks the same it would be very easy to get misguided. Officials called off the search after 72 hours but volunteers dubbed a man this angels persisted and you all were not going to give up. We're pocketed about photos show the U instructor looking thin and overcome with emotion as she made the first phone call following her ordeal. The last seventeen is a man and toughness to. Is my line. Amanda says she ate theories plant and Guam let's to survive and even slept in a wild board Daniel covering herself with burns to sleep. The trained physical therapist nurse took only injuries which included a fractured leg after falling from 818 foot cliff. And there are times and little fear and animosity and and wanting to give up. Eller confronted treacherous terrain and brutal weather for d.s including a flash flood that swept away Hirsch used. ABC's Marcus Moore is in the forest where she was rescued. This is what it looks like here in this part of the Mac awhile forced its trees for as far as the eye can see also thick brush. And rugged terrain this morning Ehlers mom calls her a real survivor. I knew where we're gonna getter you know if we hung in there along an athlete would we would finder I was confident of that. And doctors expect Eller to make a full recovery.

