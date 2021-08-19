Transcript for 2 women dead after factory shooting: Police

Breaking overnight two women are dead after a workplace shooting in Indiana. A 62 year old woman and her 21 year old granddaughter died after a gunman opened fire. As they arrive for work in an automotive plant suspected gunman also an employee at the plant fled but was taken into custody after a pursuit. No word yet on a possible motive.

