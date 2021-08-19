2 women dead after factory shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left a grandmother and granddaughter dead at an automotive plant in Frankfort, Indiana, authorities said.
0:19 | 08/19/21

Transcript for 2 women dead after factory shooting: Police
Breaking overnight two women are dead after a workplace shooting in Indiana. A 62 year old woman and her 21 year old granddaughter died after a gunman opened fire. As they arrive for work in an automotive plant suspected gunman also an employee at the plant fled but was taken into custody after a pursuit. No word yet on a possible motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

