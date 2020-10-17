Women in ‘The Handmaids Tale’ costumes march in DC

More
The Women’s March was organized in over 400 cities across the country to protest against the president’s decision to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy.
0:21 | 10/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Women in ‘The Handmaids Tale’ costumes march in DC
Okay. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The Women’s March was organized in over 400 cities across the country to protest against the president’s decision to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73673846","title":"Women in ‘The Handmaids Tale’ costumes march in DC","url":"/US/video/women-handmaids-tale-costumes-march-dc-73673846"}