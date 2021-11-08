Transcript for New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul poised to take over after Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

And women who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of misconduct say they feel vindicated and relieved after Cuomo announced he's stepping down. Front pages of major newspapers marked the governor's fall from grace after a state investigation found he sexually harassed eleven women. Cuomo was also under investigation for his management of nursing homes and nursing home death information during the pandemic as well as other allegations. But just a week ago it looked as though he would not give up the fight. At a rash F has more on what led to the end of his decade in office. This morning a stunning downfall for New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Resigning amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment given the circumstances. The best way I can help now. There's a price step aside. And my government get back to government. The governor of hurting linking impeachment proceedings but he's legal battle just beginning. As he faces possible misdemeanor charges in Albany stemming from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant. Pretty commit so. That's when he cut his hand up my little house. And cupped my breast children my trash. Cuomo saying that never happened. His resignation coming one week after the release of that steadying report from the state attorney general that found he harassed eleven women. At Tuesday's press conference Cuomo's attorney speaking first slamming the report as biased Cuomo then denying the allegations but apologizing. To the women. In my mind. I've never crossed the line with any warning. Fox. I didn't realize. The extent to which the line has been re drawn. There are generational. And cultural shifts. That I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have no excuses. For the first time Cuomo addressing allegations made by a state trooper assigned to with personal security detail. Who told investigators that governor groped her on two separate occasions. I did not mean any sexual connotation. I did not mean any intimacy by it. I just wasn't thinking. It was embarrassing to her and it was disrespectful. There was a mistake. Clean and simple. This state troopers' attorney Gloria Allred says resigning with the right choice but rejecting the idea that the governor didn't know better. He used his power use his influence used his. Prestige. In order chew. Hurt women. It's a crushing downfall for a man once one of the most prominent voices in the Democratic Party. And just last year hailed for his leadership during the pandemic Rios and considered a democratic contender for president over hours after the governor's announcement where president Biden did weighing in. Calling him to resign did you think he was. I respect the governor's decision and I'm and I respect his decision he me. And Diane Cuomo says he wants this transition to be as seamless as possible lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul says she is ready to leave she will serve out his term through the end of 20/20 two. She will make history as New York's first female governor Diane. And area arrests have been Albany, New York forest thank you. I was pretty New York assembly member Jessica Gonzales Rojas of queens for more on this assembly member thank you so much for being here I'm curious first just to get. Your reaction what did you think when you heard governor Andrew Cuomo get up in front of the cameras this day I'm stepping aside. Selena is shot and read his eyes he isn't for the BER and he's at a better and leave the writing was. It is long overdue. Legislators. And a legislature that shall it boss. Our trust in his leadership. And there's so many ice is ACE. And is it was a great thing to do however are stealing he is not get. He's still denies allegations. Disparaging his and his game. Nasser fighters. Continues to. So a we have. Normally it's a matter who is this is not. Own. This is about historic indecent or harassment and intimidation when he needs changed. That this also wasn't just about sexual harassment allegations Cuomo's office is accused of mismanaging nursing homes during the pandemic been effectively. Covering up nursing home deaths misusing government resources for his book and giving an appropriate access to cove attesting to his friends and family. I know the state assembly was investigating not how does a governor's office and the state government in general recover from this. Our Judiciary. Committee are very thorough investigation. Souls are still mall where you. Well we actually continue it and she has yet again and exciting doesn't mean trying to ability and ability there's a number of issues and people. I need addressed you know in in the moment in short that is accountable. He doesn't need and it is any Hanson policy credentials and it isn't happening in the future there's a lot more U I'm ready to get our. I'm excited you'd be able we're kidding me. Governor local who beat a woman. I'm two. And does it knew. Com and that people want people's. None streaming company. It's going to be a so fresh and leadership. And a certain there's so many times of crisis he stays in the and I am to change rapids community. You haven't been and sending. Community so ceasing its security. On as there overdose. And and it is just aren't any how does a lot of you. I'm so she's certainly gonna have. A tough road ahead acting is three. I'm just and it acting all ready to rally and show that she's a ST ER. Aren't there are sound remember Jessica Gonzales our house we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you paint.

