Transcript for New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepared to take over after Cuomo resignation

Well New York lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul is speaking out saying she's prepared to take office. As the State's first woman governor after a state investigation found governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harass eleven women. Hochul also a Democrat stayed out of the spotlight during the attorney general's investigation but did declare the governor's behavior as documented in the report. As repulsive and unlawful. ABC's senior investigator reporter Aaron deter ski joins us now from Maurice been honest from the very beginning so Aaron let's talk about who is lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul and what was her message today. She said she is ready for this she said it was not expected. But she said she is prepared and she wanted New Yorkers to know that she will it is she said she has done for her entire political career. Fight like California and and I think in large part her remarks were designed in some ways to introduce herself she's from Western New York. So she is not as well known and other parts of the state. I think she also sought to Europe to try to keep her distance from Andrew Cuomo she said that she in the governor. Have not been close we're not sure they've really formally spoken since February until just yesterday. And she said that's when Governor Cuomo pledged a smooth transition. She said the fourteen days into read them between the time he announced his resignation and the time he leaves office. Was his idea not what she was necessarily expecting but something he deemed necessary. And and I think while she didn't signal. Any specific departure from Cuomo era policy. She did say there would be turnover and anyone. That was found to have done anything unethical was named in the attorney general's report that the lieutenant governor said it would be out. Would simply be following that and what does Governor Cuomo. Stepping down now mean for the impeachment investigation and any criminal investigation. The next moved here is up to the state assembly they are are contemplating now whether to move forward with a full impeachment process articles of impeachment in the like. Or they could simply. Release the results of their investigation which has been looking into the sexual harassment allegations but also allegations stemming from from the pandemic. And did the Judiciary Committee is set to meet on Monday we expect them to have an answer for us as to what they planned to do. We talked to one assembly woman today who said she was torn she she wants the investigation to go forward and she wants the process to be resolved. But but she also said she has to get back to work and with the pandemic raging could indeed the U legislators may opt for something else. Life after Cuomo senior investigative reporter airing deters he thanks Aaron.

