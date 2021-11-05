New York offering incentives at pop-up vaccination sites

More
Incentives like free seven-day MetroCards and event tickets will be offered to New Yorkers at pop-up vaccination sites located in a number of subway and train stations.
1:52 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York offering incentives at pop-up vaccination sites

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"Incentives like free seven-day MetroCards and event tickets will be offered to New Yorkers at pop-up vaccination sites located in a number of subway and train stations. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77625599","title":"New York offering incentives at pop-up vaccination sites","url":"/US/video/york-offering-incentives-pop-vaccination-sites-77625599"}