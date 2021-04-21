Transcript for Biggest Oscar moments

The most unforgettable moments yeah. It slip ups. V slip up this is not a joke moonlight has won best picture. The longest speech of all time. I've been very happy. To be a member of this. Everything has given. In 1943 Greer guards and speaking for more than five minutes and it was already past midnight. And five decades later Joseph Pesci slightly more concise. It's my privilege thank you. It just days to go before Hollywood's golden night. Film fans looking forward to the moments that we just can't forget the pushups. And the best stuff please welcome the wickedly talented women only a ten doesn't. And as the Academy Awards prepares to go host list again this year. The star studded lineup of prisoners including Will Ferrell Maya Rudolph and Tom Hanks be able to fill the shoes of previous hosts like Billy Crystal. Well welcome to the Oscars are as ABC likes the calling Regis is night off. Hernandez. He's hosted the show nine times but this year the focus is on the film's. And the academy's most diverse class of filmmakers ever. An opportunity for more history making moments. And. Super sized surprises. And the Oscar goes to mar Reese. And the Hollywood polarity that only Oscar can bring. It won't it. Com. This is a lot of its Olivia Coleman who we just saw waiting for the favorite says that she keeps her Oscar in bed with her right in between her and her husband. Kate Winslet says she keeps hers in the bathroom and the stones is at her mom's house. And Jared let out while he has no idea where his Oscar is the rest of eyes can find Oscar right here on ABC this Sunday night you guys. Jess is iconic of those moments you showed are also the dresses. It's Friday the holiday a fast saying that share from the eighties with that like see through situation. Well. Yeah I can't wait now the Halley Berry's acceptance speech where she's like bawling crying but that rattled although I thought I gather at a floral and all the right plays says. And that Adrien Brody smooch that happened that same night as well. I isn't paying him you like me yeah days you might well we really like that happen again and again. And they can't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.