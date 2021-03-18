-
Now Playing: 'Master of March Madness' reveals secret to perfect bracket
-
Now Playing: Children trapped in house fire make frantic 911 call
-
Now Playing: 15 states reporting significant increases in COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Georgia spa shootings latest
-
Now Playing: ‘The Talk’ hiatus
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather slamming the South
-
Now Playing: An inspiring legacy
-
Now Playing: Happy St. Patrick's Day!
-
Now Playing: 'Amityville Horror' killer dies at 69
-
Now Playing: Oscar nominations: Surprises and snubs
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor' finale
-
Now Playing: Singer calls Grammys 'corrupt'
-
Now Playing: Biden’s vaccine push
-
Now Playing: Racism on campus
-
Now Playing: Pentagon vs. Tucker Carlson
-
Now Playing: New fallout from Meghan and Harry interview
-
Now Playing: Boy dangling from ski lift
-
Now Playing: New Trump recording revealed
-
Now Playing: Biden to address nation on anniversary of pandemic