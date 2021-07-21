Transcript for Delta variant is overwhelming some hospitals

Good morning Andrew as case is spike because of the delta variant doctors are now watching a new set period found in the US called bully and a variant. This morning the hospital in Houston is reporting its first case of the Lian de variant of the corona virus. A strange shown to be more transmissible first discovered in Peru last summer. But doctors say the biggest concern remains the highly contagious delta periods which now accounts for 83% of cool that infections. The overwhelming majority of deaths from cove in nineteen are now occurring in unvaccinated people. Vaccines are widely available across the country and this suffering and loss is simply an entirely. Preventable the country's now averaging 26000 cases per day. Up 25%. In the last week public health researchers in Arkansas described a sharp rise in infections and hospitalizations as he reaching for speier in Tennessee hospital nations have doubled in this month that he figured the timing after area over the past. ABC's Trevor alters visiting a hospital in Memphis would suggest reopened its cool big unit. It's seems to be surging back we've had a huge uptick of cases over the past few weeks. And it's it's disheartening because we have been such a good spot. And this morning the mayor of Chicago was warning of new restrictions if cases keep rising. I know many of you are enjoying summer in Chicago and a return of our iconic fairs and festivals. But that doesn't mean this is a free for all and it people can skip out on being fully vaccinated and not following common sense guidance around gatherings. Adding to the concern new study finding the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be less effective against the delta variant. Health experts caution the small study has not been peer reviewed and other studies have found a gene. But the study is helping fuel the debate over the need for booster shots the CDC director Tuesday acknowledged the durability of the vaccines will decrease but slowly. Fortunately we're anticipating that this will wane and not plummet some relief act as we see that waning link that will be our time for action. Now regarding booster shot CDC advisors are meeting tomorrow to discuss the latest research Andrew Alex thank you.

