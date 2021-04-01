Transcript for ‘Dry January’ making waves this year

Most people throw in the towel but their New Year's resolutions by January 19 but Chrissie Teague in is proving. It's possible to stay strong. Proving no alcohol no problem. From cranking mom too runny Cuban apple peeling Christi T gives New Year's weekend with. No really the lifestyle guru and model writing and it's to Graham. Sober new year is LIT. Krejci recently revealing she's more than four weeks over when similarly Christy G game and is you know what I'm taking a break from drinking. What does that use words to super curious community if Christie. A really fine outgoing social person can do it. There'll be nothing wrong with me taking a week off in two weeks off because it all of gen era in just examining. What my drinking is really like and what role its playing in my life. He gives saying she was fed up with how alcohol made her feel act and the sleep that it cost her. Begins decision to stop drinking it now inspiring many of her nearly 34 million social media followers. To examine there our own relationships with alcohol. It's not true but people soon that only if you were a hate this term but out call hallway. Should you even take a look at your drinking a study showing that roughly six point five million people are taking part in dry January. A lot of people experience pretty substantial weight loss you're skins are looking better people have black circles under the horizon and have never really been able to catch up on their sleep. And actually a lot of people are surprised by the fact that their anxiety goes down over time in an answer Graham live on New Year's Eve Christie saying she feels great. For any ladies and gentlemen looking to join Chrissie and goat dried this January removing a habit from your life is much much harder than replacing it with something else. What if every time you wanted to drink every time he would normally have a drink. You would do he wanted to meet minute greedy side. One more tip from doctor Jaffe if you're ditching alcohol this month until your fridge up with things that you love iced coffee seltzer whatever so it's fun and exciting each time you open afraid you don't want this to feel like you're missing out on something. It should feel instead it like up on XP army. You guys oh my gosh great tips well especially after the holiday we'll just wanna. Relax and they've got this January.

