Transcript for Fallout continues from Mississippi ICE raid

Now to the battle at the border and those sweeping immigration raids in Mississippi agents say hundreds of undocumented workers have been rounded up but the rates have left many children separated from their parents. This morning government officials are defending the raids. As we hear exclusively from the acting secretary of Homeland Security. ABC's Mota clothes are Abdi is here with the new details Mona good morning. Good morning GO weeks after president trumps threats of the nationwide mass deportation raids fall short of expectations. Ice launched a secret operation resulting in the largest single state raid at her. This wasn't seen at several food processing plants in Mississippi where ice officials launched coordinated raids. Targeting workers believed to be undocumented. Agents apprehending nearly 700 mainly Hispanic immigrant were first. And taking them away on buses and in some children without a parent at home fighting back tears. Is the ring yeah. In this video provided by WG TV children begging for the return of their parents. More swept up in the largest single state immigration crackdown ever buy ice agents. Let me yeah. Yeah. But then and did nothing yeah. Being heartbreaking extends to hear him that's how. Yes client output at can't see note stated the starting. In Schwarzenegger. In an exclusive interview acting secretary of Homeland Security Kevin Mack a lean and tell CBC news 40% of the people detained in that raid have been released with parents getting top priority. Bigger challenge as a factor we're seeing so many more. Camera silver cross. Or the raids were the largest Okur since president trump took office. And calm as the number of people in ice custody hovers near all time highs the overcrowding prompting the agency to build temporary holding facilities. Like this one in Yuma Arizona. And for the first time Homeland Security allowing our cameras into this facility. Were several migrant families can be seen lying down on mats wrapped in silver mylar blankets. Immigrant advocacy groups say the raids sow fear and migrant communities. Third interest have been terrorizing militant Latino community they have succeeded. But some top Mississippi politicians including the State's governor Phil Bryant offered praise. And the rates to places same day that a president from left for El Paso community grieving after a gunman killed 29 people there. Particularly targeting Latinos that we have since learned that ABC news has not a lean and if there were any thoughts of postponing the raids in the wake of that shooting. But Napoli and sad that plans are in place long before Gunes happening Monica Zora happy there in Washington live for us thank you Mona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.