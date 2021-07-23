Transcript for Fire at Beyonce’s mansion investigated

This morning. Wednesday night's fire at a mansion owned by beyond CNG easy. Now being investigated as arson. Authorities in New Orleans believe the fire began in the kitchen where they reportedly found a gas can't along with books inside the oven. I was walking around the corner was the smallest. And all the. All the smoke was coming witnesses say a man was seen running from the mansion and the fire broke out my neighbor greater on the corner. She. Witness that dude he like jumped over the fence like red on the backside of harmony over here and eighth. Authorities have not disclose how much damage the home sustained. But it took 22 firefighters to extinguish the fire records show beyond c.'s management company bought the mansion in Tony fifteen. For two point six million dollars originally the building was a church and then a ballet school neighbors say few if any people have entered the mansion in years. Although they see it gate was unlocked allowing people to access the property the cease fire department says the building has been vacant for some time. Representatives for beyonce had not responded to requests for comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.