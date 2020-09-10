Transcript for Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot fallout

This morning new fallout after that Schilling alleged plot to storm the Michigan state house and kidnapped and possibly pull Michigan governor Gretchen Widmer we have to cull out for what it is domestic terrorism charges have been brought against thirteen members of two militia groups one of the suspects is seen in a social media post which has since been removed not gear robbed. By the state. The FBI says the men were angry at governor Widmer for imposing restrictions during the corona virus pandemic some of the men allegedly traveled to the governor's vacation home to conduct surveillance even discussing the use of explosives as a diversion tactic tensions have been high in Michigan for months with armed militia members descending on the Statehouse I get to legitimate threats in my life that. We have via the police call them both of those cases. Governor Widmer who was on Joseph Biden's short list as a potential running mate has been a frequent target of president trump saying various while in Michigan last month. And this morning to trump campaign is slamming the governor after she called the president complicity in the alleged plot if we want to talk about hatred. The governor win or go look in the mirror I mean the fact that she wakes up every day was such hatred in her heart towards president tropic. Fact that after up plot to lieutenant kidnap and to kill me. This is what they come out what they start attacking me overnight trump reacting on Twitter saying he does not tolerate any extreme violence Joseph Biden saying in a statement that America is at a crossroads adding. It is the kind of twisted plot we expect from crisis but now it's here at home. Last night people gathered at the Michigan state house once again to show their support for president trump some of them. All armed we are not those people. We are here for everybody. You know we're here to protect your first and Second Amendment Rights. There are a number of different groups out there and this is not just a Michigan alum this is an American problem. And the FBI says that it infiltrated and wiretapped one of the militia groups after receiving a tip about the alleged plot. And during those wiretaps agents say that the governor was called eight high risk with one suspects saying quote. Just grabbed the B word.

