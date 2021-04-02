Transcript for Growing backlash against country star

Backlash is growing against the popular country music singer who was caught on video outside his national home hurling a profanity laced racial slur. He's issued an apology but many inside and outside the music industry are saying. It may be a little too late ABC's Andrew Fuji has more. This morning country music singer Morgan wallet apologizing after a video showed him using a racial slur her nickname. Bigger. Wallin is arguably the most popular musician and singer in America right now. But the biggest selling and streaming album and all of music. But the rising stars songs now nearly erased from the airwaves and his record contract now suspended. So this only delegate think it really in any genre where. Somebody just went from being the biggest star. To have means he wrote airplay almost. In the course of one day. His downfall coming after video obtained by TMZ. Children while an outside his Nashville home using profanity and directing a racial slur toward a person in his group. Wall and released a statement saying I'm in barest in sorry there are no excuses to use this type of language ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word fellow musicians are sounding off black country singer making Guyton treated. When I read comments saying this is not who ER I laughed because this is exactly who country music is. I've witnessed it for ten years this isn't the first negative press for Wallin. He was arrested last year for public intoxication. And disorderly conduct after Keane kicked out of a bar. And in October Saturday Night Live dropped him from a performance after video showed him violating covad nineteen protocols. Partied with fans. He was later invited back on the show but this latest incident appears to be his biggest setback yet how to use them when a crash course in maturity. As well as racial sensitivity I don't know that happens without a lot of time doing. The Academy of Country Music says Wallin is no longer eligible for an award at their ceremony in April Kenneth Mona into effigy thing jail.

