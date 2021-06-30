Transcript for Heat wave turns deadly

This morning the extreme heat gripping much of the country now turning deadly at least two deaths near Seattle are blamed on the record high temperatures. In Oregon authorities say to heat may have claimed the life of a farm worker near Portland. State's workplace safety agency is investigating. And organs farmworkers union is demanding the state take action now to prevent further heat related deaths. We really feel like no worker should have to choose between their health and a paycheck. North of the border in British Columbia about a hundred deaths are being linked to the heat wave. Emergency responders in Vancouver are stretched thin with some people waiting hours for an ambulance. Up to two hour search for high level priority calls on people are waiting you know over an hour. On a regular basis right now income and you know I've heard up to. 1215 hours for non emergency calls with. Spokane Washington hit a hundred in nine degrees Tuesday the highest temperature ever recorded in that city. Residents they are dealing with rolling blackouts for a second day as demand for electricity spikes. It's beyond flags and I Armageddon had really done. In the northeast it's the second heat wave this month Washington DC Philadelphia and Boston all declaring emergencies and temperatures in New York City will approach triple digits today back in the Pacific northwest. People are finding relief however they can. Our. From jumping off this bridge in Seattle's lake union. These firefighters spraying down a crowd. Cooler weather is finally moving into parts of the northwest today we'll check your forecast just a few moments.

