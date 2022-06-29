Holiday travel rush underway

Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving. ABC’s Rhiannon Ally has video of some midair scares and some drivers who were less than careful.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live