Transcript for ‘I'm not a cat’ lawyer talks to ABC News

Yeah much. I can hear you I think it's a filter. It and then yeah. I don't know remove it and got my assistant. She's trying to ads you may or may not know cats don't typically argue cases in the court of law. Mr. Paul and I believe you have any filter. Turned all of whom the video settings. Attorney rod content accidentally logging into a virtual court hearing unsealed. As attacks. On Hamas not amount of cash which is exactly what a cat pretending to be a lawyer would say we did support investigated. Mr. pot and joining us the resume as much as I loved cats filter it's great to see your face front. Runner. Up. Now I know you're done the trick. The attorney says his usual profile picture was bear in the virtual waiting room in the hat tester fee striking once the meeting actually began. Goes through your mind when you seem to can't. Yeah. Rod secretary helping him figure out how to get to filter off. The captain who Aaron expression of panic. Same rumor. Whose error in the expression and thankfully they figured it out and hearing proceeded without a hit us the video shared on Tuesday by presiding judge Roy Ferguson. Racking up millions of views. Rod realizing this would be his fifteen gallons of fame when reports started calling. Not even an hour after the hearing ending the moms but Rudd says he's have need to bring a moment of levity when so many of us can music. And among left about it but if they get all my experience and new river money moment of obscure. I'm happy doing a lot must not. Amount of time. So how did it happen Rudd says he's using his secretary's computer for this virtual hearing and his secretary. As a ten year old daughter who might have been kicking around with the settings when no one was looking guy well my hat. For Riyadh that was clock hold her hand it was her where. The parent of the day a round of applause okay bill. Yeah right we talked to that which is asked him what's new pussycat love. Not a cat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.