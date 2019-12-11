Transcript for Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized

Now to the other big story overnight former president Jimmy Carter is now back in the hospital he suffering from pressure on his brain. He sees Elizabeth her is here with the latest good morning Elizabeth. But a good morning I another health scare. A former president Jimmy Carter has and waking up in the hospital for surgery scheduled for later this morning but this family now asking for prayers. Former president Jimmy Carter back in the hospital this time for brain surgery. The Carter Center confirming the 95 year old is at Emory university hospital in Atlanta for the procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. ABC news learning the swelling in his brain is due to multiple false he fell back in May breaking a hip that he felt twice last month. I fell down and hit by far iron. Or show vision and had to go to hospital. Carter seen here following his fall in early October the Atlanta Braves hat covering his fourteen stitches and a black guy. Another fall just weeks later left Carter with a minor pelvic fracture. But this latest health issues in recent years including brain cancer in 2015 the former president never slowed down. Children who support here for one of his favorite causes and habitat for humanity bank in Nashville. And teaching Sunday school as recently as last week. Then earlier this month the longest living US president made headlines revealing that he was at ease with debt. After his bout with cancer in 2050. Yeah. Posted prayer and. Good. But Carter went on to say his only concern about dying was missing his family right now he's set to be resting comfortably with his wife Rosalyn by his side moaning Kenneth. Elizabeth thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.