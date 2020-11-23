Transcript for Puppy saved from alligator

This morning dramatic video of the dog owners say eighty his pet wrestling his four lay it friend from an alligator. Your readers came out from Arnold who wore a lark or Mitchell. Richard will thanks puppy Gunner was walking along the pond in the backyard of his Florida home. When a five foot Gator grabbed diner and tracked him underwater. There's sooners are heard garner yo gram you're not solve alligator. Argument react. Richard who is only fifty feet away immediately chased after his copy. Catching hold at the Gator Joaquin enough to the bank and prying his jaws open allowing Gunner to break free and run away. It all happened so French director's reaction and. Yeah. But below its heat captured on surveillance video by the Florida wildlife federation. I wouldn't say necessarily content but it's not unheard of or pet me. Put it shoe. A situation where they need arms I wish some sort of error while my ex. Gunner was taken to the hospital with a single puncture wound Richard had a few cuts on his hands and it's also OK his wife seen the bond between Gunner and her has been. Is rock solid. I didn't even more bonding I don't know because when records around. Bad dog does not yet made that time of day. Buhner on short cherished and Arum are. Richard warned of. The democratic federation sent I don't ever eaten video music teacher little mall showing how quickly and getting teacher. They recommend keeping dogs on leashes and making sure your or we're your son rat eats. All times.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.